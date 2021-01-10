Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Cozy up for 'First Movie Date'

✖

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn enjoyed their "first movie date" in style with a private screening due to coronavirus restrictions. The country music star and the CSI: Miami actor both shared a set of photos from the outing, with the caption: "AMC offers private screenings... We took them up on it. First movie date!"

Alone in a private theater, McEntire and Linn watched News of the World, the new western drama starring Tom Hanks. McEntire included the hash tag "loved it," indicating that she enjoyed the movie. She must have enjoyed the experience as well, flashing AMC refreshments, spreading out across an entire row and smiling with Linn once they were secluded and could remove their face masks. The duo also piqued friends and fans' interest in the private screening experience.

"Looks like y'all had funnn!!! Going to have to try this!" wrote Tanya Tucker in the comments, and McEntire replied: "You would love it!" Another fan added: "You are so precious! Enjoy!" However, a third wrote: "So cool but way too expensive. Neat idea though , my family would love it."

Fans have been closely following the courting routine of McEntire and Linn, 65 and 64 years old respectively, as they try to get a new romance going in the age of COVID-19. McEntire first revealed their budding relationship in October, during an episode of her Living & Learning podcast. She described Linn as "very interesting, very funny [and] very smart."

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," she said. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career."

McEntire said that she and Linn went on their first date in January of 2020, then had to keep in touch virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it looks like the two are finding creative ways to get together when the time is right.

As for their private movie date, the experience is reportedly available for $99 at select AMC location. Like other theater chains, AMC is struggling to survive the pandemic, with few options to get people into seats safely. No doubt the chain was glad to have McEntire and Linn's help spreading the word about this option.

News of the World is playing now only in theaters. Unlike other movies release during the pandemic, there is no word yet on expediting the process of streaming this one.