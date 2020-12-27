Reba McEntire Looks Forward to 2021 in Message to Fans: 'This Has Been a Booger-Bear of a Year'

✖

Like most of us, Reba McEntire is looking forward to leaving 2020 behind, posting a video on Instagram over the weekend to share a positive message with her fans. Wearing a red turtleneck sweater and sparkling hoop earrings, McEntire delivered her message from her home, sharing that she is feeling "very thankful and grateful" to be days away from entering the new year.

"Hey everyone, Reba here. I just wanted to say Merry Christmas and a happy new year to all of you," she said. "Please stay safe and healthy so we can all get together in 2021. This has been a booger-bear of a year and I'm very thankful and grateful that we got through it. It's coming to a close and we can start looking forward and thinking positively for the next year. I love you very much and thank you so much for everything. Your support, your love, your prayers, your comments, everything. I love you. Take care of yourself, pretty please." She captioned the clip with a simple, "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!"

Speaking with Sounds Like Nashville earlier this year, McEntire shared that she hopes things will look a little different when the world can open up again. "I hope our new normal is a better new normal," she said. "I hope we’re nicer. I hope we’re kinder. I wish all this hate and anxiety would go away. I don’t know if everybody is penned up and just needing the release, but I wish that would definitely go away. I want a better new normal."

The Oklahoma native noted that this year "changed" her, particularly because of its slowed-down pace. "First of all, it slowed me down. I go 900 mph all day long," she explained. "I’m exhausted when I lay down and I sleep really well, but I love life and I enjoy doing what I do, so I just re-channeled that to try to be more creative. I’ve even co-written a few songs."

"I’m getting out in nature, enjoying what God has given us. I’ve got a garden. I’ve got a horse. I’ve got a little farm that I’m just enjoying so much, the peaceful slowdown," she continued. "I haven’t had this much time off since I was in high school, so it’s been a reward and a joy to me."

Sharing that her "heart goes out to all the folks who have been sick and who have lost loved ones," McEntire added, "My heart goes out to them and to anybody who is suffering and hurting with this illness. It’s not a nice illness at all. It’s hateful, but I do need to say honestly, I have enjoyed the rest. I’ve enjoyed the time off to be creative, but mainly to be still, just to be still. I’ve loved that tremendously."