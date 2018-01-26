Reba McEntire Reveals Which Artists She Thinks Will ‘Do Great Things’

Reba McEntire is a country music legend, so a stamp of approval from her is a major moment for any artist. During a recent Q&A on Twitter, a group of acts got just that, with McEntire naming a few of the singers she thinks has what it takes to take their careers to the top.

When a fan asked McEntire which new artists she was a fan of and whether they could have long-term success, the star didn’t hesitate, first naming Lauren Alaina as a top choice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think Lauren Alaina is a very talented young lady and I think she’s got a lot of potential,” McEntire said.

The icon also named Kelsea Ballerini, noting the pair’s recent duet at the 2017 CMA Awards. The pair also performed together during the 2017 CMA Country Christmas special.

“Love her to pieces,” McEntire gushed. “Great potential, great songwriter-singer, everything.”

The 62-year-old also named Dustin Lynch, who she referred to as “my boyfriend,” and Maren Morris as two other artists she thinks have what it takes to maintain a successful career.

The Q&A session came ahead of the 2018 Grammy Awards, which air on Sunday and see McEntire nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album for her album Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope.

“Everybody wants to be loved and accepted, and that’s what the Grammy nomination means to me,” McEntire explained to another fan. “They love and accept my project and the work that we’ve done on this gospel album. I’m very proud of this nomination.”

In other McEntire news, the star has been named KFC’s first female Colonel Sanders, appearing in a commercial promoting the chain’s new Smoky Mountain BBQ flavor.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mickey Bernal