ACM Awards 2018: Reba McEntire Reveals Classic Red Dress Photo

Reba McEntire hosted the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and the seasoned veteran looked right at home on stage, delivering excellent jokes, poignant moments and a number of truly fabulous outfit changes.

Her very last ensemble was a red dress that might have been just another red gown to some viewers, but to others, it was a dress to remember from 25 years ago.

McEntire donned the low-cut red gown for her flashback performance of her No. 1 hit “Does He Love You” alongside Kelly Clarkson, providing a throwback moment not just with the song, but with her dress, which she wore in 1993 at the CMA Awards.

There, she sang “Does He Love You” with Linda Davis, and at the time, the low neckline of her dress was so low that it made headlines of its own.

McEntire called back to that moment with a photo on Instagram after this year’s show, sharing a snap of herself on a monitor as she was performing.

“THE red dress -25 years later!” she wrote.

On Sunday night, Clarkson stepped into Davis’ role in the song, with The Voice coach and McEntire trading lines beautifully. The duo’s harmonies were on point, and the audience was all in during the performance.

Ahead of the show, McEntire opened up to People about hitting the stage with her daughter-in-law, noting that their performance would be “a blast.”

“We have performed together many, many times,” the 63-year-old said. “In 2008, we went on tour together — had a blast — toured Canada and the United States, and I’d love to do that anytime she wants to do that again, so getting back on stage with her is going to be a blast because she sings her butt off and she’s cute as a button.”

McEntire continued, “When she opens her mouth to sing, it’s just like, ‘What is she gonna do next?’ because she’s got the range. I’m in awe every time she sings.”

While the country icon was set to call herself Clarkson’s biggest fan, she seemed to reconsider, giving the honor to former stepson Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson’s husband.

“I think I’m her biggest fan!” McEntire said. “Maybe Brandon is, but I don’t know.”

