See Reba McEntire Prep for the ACM Awards in Hilarious Promo

Reba McEntire has been tapped to host the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, and the country icon is in full swing when it comes to her preparations.

McEntire fans know that the singer has some major comedic chops, as evidenced by her sitcom, Reba, and the 62-year-old put her skills on display again as in a promo spot for the upcoming awards show.

In the clip from Entertainment Tonight, the host tries out varying pronunciations of the words “I’m back,” starting off cheerful before being directed to move to angry, inquisitive and sad before trying the spot in a different language entirely.

Naturally, McEntire nails each request before a voice-over arrives to promote the awards.

“I really enjoy hosting,” the singer recently told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s very exciting, I love live television. So, to be able to know the ins and outs and who’s doing what and be there for the rehearsals … it’s just fun.”

This year will mark the KFC spokesperson’s 15th time hosting the show, with her last turn coming in 2012 when she co-hosted with one of country music’s biggest stars.

“The last time I hosted was with Blake Shelton. I don’t think he changed clothes one time and I gave him a lot of grief about that, but I’ve gotten my clothes ready,” McEntire revealed of the upcoming night. “I’ve gotten six ready to go, one for the red carpet, and then for the show, and then in case something doesn’t work or malfunctions, you’ve got one, you know, ready to go again.”

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15. Announced performers include Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

Photo Credit: Entertainment Tonight