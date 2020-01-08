Rascal Flatts Fans React to News of Their Farewell Life Is a Highway Tour

When Rascal Flatts announced their farewell Life Is a Highway Tour, their fans were quick to speak out, with most of them expressing both surprise and disappointment at the news. Shortly after the trio, made up of Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus, made the announcement on CBS This Morning, their fans flocked to social media to share their sorrow.

When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell – Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/IL7Rnw1pv1 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) January 7, 2020

“Country music won’t be the same,” one fan wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My fave band in the whole entire world can’t be ending forever?” said another. “This can’t be real surely?!”

One person seemed to at least have some understanding of why the guys were saying goodbye.

“Ah! I’m conflicted: selfishly sad for me, but happy for you guys!” one person posted. “You’ve had a great journey! May your next chapters be equally amazing!”

Even a few of their famous fans chimed in when their final tour was announced.

“One of the very first acts I got to open for on tour,” Chris Young commented on Instagram. “Definitely need to make it out to one of these!”

“No this isn’t real….” Savannah Chrisley said.

“Awwww Jay! Say it ain’t so!” said Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

The Flatts decided to make this tour their final one, to celebrate 20 years of being together as a band, while also realizing they have accomplished everything –– and then some –– that they set out to do.

“We haven’t really had a break in 20 years,” LeVox admitted. “We haven’t had time to reflect. Our fans have given us so much. We’ve achieved so many milestones in our career.”

“We’re really saying thank you,” continued Rooney. “Thank you for all these years and all these memories we’ve stockpiled. It’s our way of showing our appreciation and with a humble heart, just saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The Life Is a Highway Farewell Tour will kick off on June 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana and run through Oct. 17, with their final show scheduled to take place in West Palm Beach, Florida. More details are expected to be announced shortly. Find venue and ticket information at RascalFlatts.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frederick Breedon