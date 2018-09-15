Rascal Flatts Cancel San Diego Show Due to Illness

Life may be a highway, but Rascal Flatts could not ride it all night long on Friday. The country trio were forced to cancel a show in the San Diego area due to an illness.

“We’re so sorry to have to let you know that due to an illness in the band, we have to cancel tonight’s show in San Diego. Refunds are available at point of purchase,” the group said in a statement on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

The statement was posted at 4:30 p.m. local time, just three hours before the show was supposed to start at the Mattress Firm Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California, reports NBC San Diego. Their opening act, Dan + Shay, invited fans to a pop-up show at the House of Blues.

Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox told fans on Instagram that his doctor diagnosed him with laryngitis before the group played in Phoenix.

“Ok fam! We played Phoenix last night and the doctor said I have laryngitis,” LeVox wrote. “I did what I needed to do to get through the show and gave every ounce of my being to make it a good one! By your love and you having a great time, the doc and the blood of Jesus I made it!! Shewweeee!!! Phoenix, you were off the hook! What an honor to play for you!”

LeVox shared another statement on Saturday morning, confirming that he has “completely lost my voice.”

“It breaks my heart not being able to be on that stage. I hope I can make it up to you all very soon,” LeVox wrote.

Rascal Flatts is out on tour to support their latest album, Back to Us, which was released last year. The group is scheduled to perform Saturday night at the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine, California, but there is no word on if that show will still go on. The tour continues through Nov. 3, and includes performances at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 3 and Oct. 23.

Fans sent “get well soon” messages to LeVox on Facebook, although some were disappointed that the concert was cancelled at the last moment.

“For those of you that are only thinking of yourselves; you are getting a refund,” one fan wrote on Facebook. “Get over yourselves; there are many things that are happening that is way worse than your plans being ruined this evening… Hope the band member gets well soon.”

