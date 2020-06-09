Rascal Flatts, Blake Sheton and More Tapped for 'Today' Summer Concert Series

The Today show's 2020 Citi Music Series officially began on May 29 with a performance by Lady Antebellum, and the show has now announced the rest of its annual summer series. A number of country artists are participating in this year's concerts including Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton and the Dixie Chicks, as well as other stars like Kelly Clarkson and Alanis Morissette. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the performances will be virtual with no live audience until further notice. Additional performances and interviews will be announced throughout the summer season. Viewers can tune in to the performances on Friday mornings on NBC. See the announced lineup below.

June 12 – Andra Day

July 3 – Kelly Clarkson

July 24 – Blake Shelton

July 31 – Alanis Morissette

TBD – Dixie Chicks

TBD – Chloe x Halle

TBD – Rascal Flatts

TBD – Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda

TBD – Ricky Martin

Lady Antebellum kicked off the series with a pre-recorded virtual performance of their current single "Champagne Night" and their 2009 single "I Run to You." Group members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood performed sitting on a stage draped in purple velvet in front of their band, who accompanied them. As the trio sang, footage of the group was traded in and out with clips of fans watching at home from Today's virtual plaza, many wearing festive accessories and toasting with their own glasses.

Along with performing, Lady Antebellum also surprised a couple on the virtual plaza who were celebrating their 10th anniversary. Kelley and Haywood virtually called in together while Scott appeared separately, as did hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the latter of whom was standing in front of a video board of fans. "I want to single out Mindy and Chris from Centerville, Ohio," she said. "10 years ago, [they] had their wedding in the summertime and their first dance was to your song, 'When You Got a Good Thing.' Now they've got two kids." Kotb shared that the couple only wanted "two things" for their anniversary — to see a Lady Antebellum concert and to come to the Today show. Kotb was able to make both of those things happen virtually, and the family was able to say hello to the band. They also received an additional surprise when Lady Antebellum told them that whenever the band is able to tour again, Mindy, Chris and the kids will all have tickets to a show as well as a VIP experience.