Rascal Flatts Admit to Group Therapy Like Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum famously admitted that they use group therapy as a way to help them get along as a band, but they aren’t the only ones. Rascal Flatts‘ Joe Don Rooney reveals that he and bandmates Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox have also used professional help as well.

“We’ve sat down and talked about things like that, and with a lot of different professional people,” Rooney tells Broadway’s Backyard. “You think about huge companies, and CEOs of companies, that’s how we always looked at ourselves. They do the same stuff. Because it’s all psychology, more than 101 stuff sometimes. And when you’ve never been here before, in this kind of position, when the company growth has been so amazing, and so blessed, there’s things that can arise from that because you’re not used to it. You’ve never been in it before.

“There’s definitely professional people out there that can help you navigate yourself, especially your team, through the trials and maybe the tribulations of success like this,” he understands. “I can understand that, 100%.”

Still, Rooney might not have been as willing to discuss it as Lady A’s Charles Kelley, who revealed that they use a therapist during an interview on Sunday TODAY.

“I like the fact that Charles is so open,” Rooney says. “I love that he’s, ‘Hey, by the way, we’re seeing a psychologist shrink, and he’s trying to patch things up.’”

The Flatts are currently spending a lot of time together, while they cross the country on their Back to Us Tour, and also work on new music, the follow up to their 2017 Back to Us album.

“We’re hoping August we can get you guys something,” Rooney says of a new single. “We’re in the studio now. We have some good stuff on board here, on deck, and we’re real excited about it. It’s one of the greatest times ever, especially in country music, for music. It’s exciting. It’s awesome.”

Rascal Flatts have spent the last almost two decades together, but they still haven’t tired of life on the road.

“I think the fans,” LeVos tells radio station WMZQ of the best part of touring. “They’re still as enthusiastic as they were ten years ago. What’s funny for me is fans are starting to bring their kids, when they were kids and they first started coming. It’s so neat to see that come full circle. It’s multi-generational now.

Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce are joining Rascal Flatts on their Back to Us Tour. Find dates at RascalFlatts.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Slaven Vlasic