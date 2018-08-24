Randy Houser Announces Release of New ‘Magnolia’ Album

There’s good news, Randy Houser fans! The singer announces he will release his fifth studio record, Magnolia, on November 2.

“This album was a total reset for me in every way possible,” Houser says in a statement. “With the last album, I just didn’t have time to create, and it was obvious that it didn’t all come from my guts. Because of that, the music just didn’t feel as genuine.

“When writing for this new project, I knew the production had to lean on songs and melodies, not a bunch of tricks and loops,” he continues. “That was the catalyst for album. So, for the past two years we’ve been focused on trying to find a unique sound and trying to best serve the songs.”

The debut single, “What Whiskey Does,” from Magnolia was released earlier this summer. The song, a melodic warm-weather track, was the perfect way to kick off his latest set of tunes.

“Coming off such a big year in 2017, I really wanted to get back to the basics, experiment with sound and make music that inspired me,” Houser explains of the song. “‘What Whiskey Does’ was born from a mission to forget about all of the bells and whistles, relax and just create music that felt good to make.”

Houser co-wrote all of the songs on Magnolia, teaming up with hit tunesmiths like Gary Nicholson, John Osborne, Dallas Davidson and Hillary Lindsey, the latter whose vocals also appear on “What Whiskey Does.”

See a track listing for Magnolia below. Houser will kick off his Magnolia Tour on October 12 in Porterville, Calif. More dates will be announced shortly. Pre-order for the record, as well as a list of all of Houser’s upcoming shows can be found at RandyHouser.com.

Magnolia Track List:

1. “No Stone Unturned” (Randy Houser, Dallas Davidson)

2. “Our Hearts (feat. Lucie Silvas)” (Randy Houser, Kylie Sackley, Rob Hatch)

3. “What Whiskey Does (feat. Hillary Lindsey)” (Randy Houser, Keith Gattis, Hillary Lindsey)

4. “Whole Lotta Quit” (Randy Houser, Travis Meadows)

5. “No Good Place to Cry” (Randy Houser, Gary Nicholson)

6. “New Buzz” (Randy Houser, Keith Gattis, Jeff Trott)

7. “Nothin’ On You” (Randy Houser, Jaren Johnston, Tony Lane)

8. “What Leaving Looks Like” (Randy Houser, John Osborne, James Otto)

9. “High Time” (Randy Houser, Brice Long)

10. “Mama Don’t Know” (Randy Houser, Jaren Johnston, Tony Lane)

11. “Running Man” (Randy Houser, Jeffrey Steele)

12. “Evangeline” (Randy Houser, James Otto )

Photo Credit: Getty images/Tim Mosenfelder