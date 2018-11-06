RaeLynn Dishes on ‘Tailgate,’ New Music and Florida Georgia Line Friendship

RaeLynn is back at radio with a brand-new single, “Tailgate.” The song, which RaeLynn co-wrote, was inspired by her real-life red pick-up truck.

“I wrote this song in Key West, Fla. with three of my favorite humans, Tyler [Hubbard] from Florida Georgia Line, Corey Crowder, and Canaan Smith who’s an amazing artist and songwriter,” RaeLynn told PopCulture.com. “We were in Key West and we were having just such a great down there. I’m signed to Tree Vibez, which is a music company here, and so we were out there and we were talking about – I love to dance. I love to have a good time, and we were talking about my next single and what I wanted it to be.

“I said, I just want it to be fun song that’s very me and very country,” she continued. “I’ve been driving this same truck since I was 18 years old, right when I moved to Nashville. This is all that came with me and a couple boxes. It’s so funny because anybody who knows me, they’re like, ‘Oh Rae and that truck, like they know it’s me. And so, I was like, ‘I have to write a song about this truck.’”

The writers threw around a few different titles, before landing on “Tailgate Don’t Tell on Me,” which eventually was shortened to just “Tailgate.”

“I just love this song so much,” gushed the singer. “I think when you can joke around with yourself and tell on yourself, it makes for great conversation. And who ever, there’s not a person that doesn’t listen to this that can’t relate to it.”

RaeLynn is signed to FGL’s Tree Vibez publishing company, but even before they were business partners, the 24-year-old was a big fan of both Hubbard and his duo partner, Brian Kelley.

“Tyler and Brian are two of the most humble humans. I’ve met people that aren’t even famous or successful that have a bigger head than them,” RaeLynn noted. “And they are so grounded and they honestly are in music for the right reasons, and just because they love it. I think this whole thing that they’ve created with Tree Vibez, and creating a family to help lift just new songwriters and artists is absolutely amazing.”

As RaeLynn works on new music, the follow-up to her freshman WildHorse, released in 2017. the 24-year-old is relying on both their professional, and personal, opinions.

“I’m so thankful that they’ve invested so much into me, and they’re helping me, and just really figuring out where I’m headed and where I just authentically sound great,” she acknowledged. “‘Tailgate’ was the start of that. I really believe that ‘Tailgate’ is going to be that song that really brands me because I’ve put out, of course, I love WildHorse so much, but this song, I feel like is so just down the middle me, like not a question asked about it.

“With this song,” she added, “and every song that we write, if it doesn’t compete with ‘Tailgate,’ it’s not going to be on the project, and I think that’s what’s really cool about this song. It kind of set the bar.”

As RaeLynn works on new music, she is aware of the challenges female artists are facing, but she is more than ready to fight hard for her music, as well as for other women.

“I believe with what Carrie [Underwood] said,” RaeLynn maintained. “It’s not okay anymore. It’s time for – the industry here knows that it’s time, but for everyone else to really realize the talent that’s in Nashville by women. It is phenomenal. The artists, and the songwriting, and the musicianship, all of it is incredible and it should be noticed. I believe we have a lot of work to do still, like this is just the beginning. I feel like the more awareness that we put around it and the more we talk about it, there has to be change in it.”

Asked what advice she would give to other young women, the former contestant on The Voice know exactly what she would say.

“I would say, it’s going to take a little longer for you than probably the guy next to you, but with every great thing that takes more time, it’s always a little sweeter,” RaeLynn said. “I wouldn’t change my path for anything. I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve learned so much in those seven years. I’ve talked to many new artists, it’s stick to what you believe in, stick to what makes you different, and really just get to know people for who they are and not for what you want.”

