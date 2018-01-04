RaeLynn’s Lost Dog Dolly Has Been Found!

RaeLynn’s beloved dog Dolly has been found! The “Last Call” singer shared the news yesterday (Jan. 3) on Instagram.

“MY HEROES,” RaeLynn wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of the people who found her holding Dolly. “Matt, Caitlin, Amy, Josh and not pictured Chrissy, also Cassie who spotted her in front of her store. Thank you to @theislandpf for having the best group of people! They didn’t want the 5K reward, they were just looking out of the kindness of their hearts. The first of many miracles in 2018. Dolly survived three nights in single digit weather. She is a fighter and my little bada–. Mommy is on her way baby.”

RaeLynn originally shared that Dolly ran away from her bus on New Year’s Eve night, when the Chihuahua became spooked by the fireworks. After posting a plea for help, Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley offered a $5000 reward for the safe return of Dolly.

RaeLynn will hit the road next month to serve as the opening act, along with Kallie Shorr, for the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, headlined by Sara Evans. Dates are available on RaeLynn’s website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/raelynnofficial