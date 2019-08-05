Rachel Wammack Marries Noah Purcell in Intimate Alabama Wedding

Rachel Wammack is a married woman! The rising star married longtime boyfriend, Noah Purcell, on Saturday, Aug. 3, in an intimate wedding in her hometown of Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

“We knew we wanted to do it in my hometown, Muscle Shoals, because Noah’s family is spread out over Montana, Idaho and Missouri, and so we didn’t want to have to ask both of our families to travel to Nashville,” Wammack told PEOPLE of the ceremony details.

The couple met while both working in the same Nashville restaurant, but it took a while for sparks to fly between the two.

“He claims I was too out of his league for him to even try,” Wammack maintained. “So we worked together and we became great friends. I began to admire him because of his humor, work ethic and respect for me. He took interest in me without feeling like it was flirting, just natural.”

It was while they were working together that Wamamck got her record deal with RCA Records, meaning she could finally quit her job to pursue her passion, a bittersweet decision for her.

“My last day I asked him if he would want to hang out, and I started flirting with him a lot,” Wammack recalled. “It was like God turned a light switch on and I just saw him differently. We started hanging out on our own time and fell in love.”

Wammack and Purcell might have fallen in love, but the 25-year-old had no idea Purcell was going to propose. Instead, after playing a show, she went to his house, not suspicious of anything else.

“When I got to his place, he asked if I wanted to go hang out at the Parthenon at Centennial Park,” Wammack said. “We are both pretty spontaneous so I didn’t think anything of it, and he had asked me to be his girlfriend on a bench there, so we like to go there occasionally and talk or go inside the Parthenon to the museum. On the way there we even stopped for food, and he didn’t show any nerves or give himself away.”

“We finally got to the park and he said, ‘Let’s find our bench,’ so we went and sat at ours,” she continued. “Within the next few minutes, he was down on one knee asking me to marry him.”

Wammack, who is part of the current CMT Next Women of Country class, released her debut single, “Damage,” followed by her current single, “Something People Say.” Her busy tour schedule includes opening for Reba McEntire, and a series of shows overseas in Europe and the U.K., as part of CMA’s Introducing Nashville series. Find dates at RachelWammack.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of RCA Records/BrasspennyPhotography