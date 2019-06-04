Priscilla Presley: What Elvis Presley’s Ex’s Net Worth Is

Actress and businesswoman, Priscilla Presley might have split from rock and roll icon, Elvis Presley in 1973, but the former wife of the “King of Rock and Roll” is still raking in the big bucks till this day.

While her widest recognition comes from roles in the Naked Gun trilogy, a 5-year stint on the series, Dallas and her famous marriage to Elvis, according to The Richest, Presley is worth an estimated $150 million today.

Presley, born Priscilla Ann Wagner, is a Brooklyn, New York native with Norwegian, Scottish and English roots. However, during her youth, traveled quite a bit with her family. During Elvis’ career in the Army, Presley met the Tennessee native during a party at his home in Germany. Though she was only 14 years old at the time, she made quite the impression on the artist.

Upon his return to the States in 1960, young Priscilla imagined she would never see him again. However, the two kept in touch and regularly chatted on the phone with her parents agreeing to allow the two to visit one another — granted they were chaperoned.

With a relationship that became fodder for tabloids at the time, the two later got married in May, 1967 and had their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley almost a year after their wedding on Feb. 1, 1968.

From their divorce settlement in 1973, Presley earned an outright cash payment awarded to her in the amount fo $725,000, in addition to spousal support, child support, 5 percent of Elvis’ new publishing companies and half the income from the sale of their Beverly Hills home.

In the years following their divorce and Elvis’ death in 1977, Presley became executor of the estate. According to reports, Graceland, her ex’s mansion, cost $500,000 a year in upkeep and expenses had dwindled the couple’s daughter, Lisa Marie’s inheritance to only $1 million. Worried about its future, Presley soon hired a CEO to transform the home into a tourist attraction in an effort to uphold Elvis’ legacy.

Soon after, Presley founded Elvis Presley Enterprises, turning his empire into a multimillion-dollar business.

Presley, who shared one child with Elvis, never remarried. However, she did have several long-term relationships over the years, including Brazilian screenwriter Marco Garibaldi. The two share one son, Navarone Anthony, born March 1, 1987.

