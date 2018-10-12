Pistol Annies Release New Track, ‘Stop Drop and Roll One’

Pistol Annies have released a new track from Interstate Gospel! The trio, made up of Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, just released “Stop Drop and Roll One.”

“We’d just finished a song out at the farm, and Miranda said, ‘Girls, we’re on fire I think…,’ and then she said, ‘So stop, drop and roll one!’” Monroe shared in a statement of the inspiration behind the new tune.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pistol Annies show off their rich three-part harmonies in “Stop Drop and Roll One,” which include lyrics such as, “We’re on fire, I think / So stop, drop and roll one / Takes one to grow one / We’re one of a kind / We’re right on the brink / Burned out like the prom queen / We’re all mirrors and smoke rings / So stop, drop and roll one.” The song was inspired by real-life conversations among the women.

“A lot of the lines from this song came from things we’ve said or things that our friends have said,” Pistol Annies revealed on Instagram. “It’s actual quotes put to melody.”

The threesome previously hinted that their new song wasn’t ever intended to even make it onto Interstate Gospel.

“This song came to us late one night when we were writing at Miranda Lambert’s farm,” they divulged on social media. “We wrote it pretty fast … it was kind of an accidental song. It’s a lot like dumping out a girl’s purse.

Pistol Annies’ last album, Annie Up, was released in 2013. Since then, all three band members have worked on solo projects, before coming together to release what they say is their most honest record yet.

“The best way to describe this record is that it sounds like three women came unleashed and told a bunch of truth,” they said on social media. “We didn’t hold back and we’re proud of it.”

Fans who pre-order Interstate Gospel will instantly receive “Stop Drop and Roll One,” along with three other tracks: “Best Years of My Life,” “Got My Name Changed Back,” and the album’s title track. Pistol Annies will perform three shows this year. Both Nashville and New York City shows sold out in minutes. A limited number of tickets for the trio’s Nov. 7 show in Los Angeles are still available, and can be found here.

Pre-order Interstate Gospel at PistolAnnies.com.