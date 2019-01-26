Pistol Annies React to Birth of Angaleena Presley’s Baby Girl

The Pistol Annies are reacting to the birth of trio member Angaleena Presley‘s newborn daughter, Phoenix. The trio, which also includes Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe, shared their well wishes on social media.

“Congratulations Angaleena Presley!!” the threesome wrote. “Welcome to this world, Phoenix.. we [heart emoji] you already. -Auntie Annies

Presley gave birth to Phoenix Joeleena Jean on Tuesday, Jan. 22 in Nashville, who is already showing an early love of music.

“Last night, when we were admitted to the hospital before delivery, Phoenix’s heart rate got up really high and she was kicking the crap out of me,” Presley recalled to PEOPLE.

“To try and calm her down, Jordan played the Kentucky/Texas combo of a Loretta [Lynn] and Willie [Nelson] duet up against my belly,” Presley continued. “Within 15 seconds, her heart rate dropped to normal and she relaxed. I guess she knew already where her roots were … nothing like a piece of home to heal a heart.”

It was Lambert who first announced the news that her fellow band member was going to have a baby.

“Since we’re at our hometown show and both of them are married to Texans, we wanted to share some big news with you,” Lambert said while with the Pistol Annies on stage in Texas last year. “See, one of us is drinking, one of us is smoking, and one of us is not taking our pill! Holler Annie’s having a baby, everybody! Stay tuned … We don’t know what it is, either.”

“We both guessed boy. I had a gut feeling that it was a girl but remained in denial until the moment it was confirmed,” Presley conceded. “We had a whole list of boy names but hadn’t really even scratched the surface on girl names.”

Presley, who is also proud mom to son, Jed, from a previous relationship, admits she and her husband, Jordan Powell, were stunned to find out they were having a girl.

“The moment we found out was glorious,” Presley said. “We were surrounded by close friends and family and there was a literal gasp when big brother cut the cake and revealed that we were having a girl. The whole rest of the day was filled with talk of tea parties and frilly hand-me-downs.”

The Pistol Annies released Interstate Gospel in November. Purchase the album on their website.

Photo Credit: TRUE Public Relations/ Miller Mobley