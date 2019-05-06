Pink Reveals Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’ Album Is a Family Favorite

Chris Stapleton recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of his freshman Traveller album, sharing the milestone on social media.

“Today Traveller is 4 years old & has sold 4 million copies,” Stapleton wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has shared the journey.”

Underneath the caption, Pink wrote simply, “The whole family’s favorite.”

It’s fitting that Pink commented on Stapleton’s milestone, since she recently asked Stapleton to join her the emotional “Love Me Anyway” duet. The song is from Pink’s just-released Hurts 2B Human album.

Stapleton likely had no idea when he released Traveller, how much that record would change his life and career. The album, which included the hit singles “Nobody to Blame” and “Parachute,” launched Stapleton into a mainstay at awards shows, winning numerous awards since then, including five Grammys. The Kentucky native chose the project’s name based on one of the tracks from the record.

“The song ‘Traveller’ and how it ended up being the title of the record, it seemed like a natural thing to call it, because a lot of, certainly the inspiration for this record came from a series of events,” the singer told his record label. “It’s kind of the only song that was written inside of, well, there might’ve been one other song written inside of knowing I was going to make this record in this way. The rest of the songs came from outside of that time period. So, that’s one reason to name it that.

“The other reason is that it can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” he continued. “It’s about a journey in a musical sense and in a physical sense and in a spiritual sense. In every way that you can have a journey, this record is kind of that for me, and hopefully for some other folks too.”

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their fifth child. He will resume his All-American Road Show Tour in July, with Margo Price joining him on the road. Although Stapleton has yet to announce a due date for his upcoming child, he announced the good news in November, so he will likely resume his tour after the baby’s birth. Dates can be found at ChrisStapleton.com.

