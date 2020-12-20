Peyton Manning Parties It up With 'East Tennessee Boys' Morgan Wallen and Kenny Chesney

✖

Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning is no longer playing in the NFL and is instead enjoying his retirement life. He is hosting the popular ESPN+ series Peyton's Places and is also hanging out with some very famous country stars. Manning recently hooked up with Kenny Chesney and Morgan Wallen while representing the "East Tennessee Boys."

A photo surfaced on Instagram that showed the three stars at an unknown establishment. The rows of alcohol lining the shelves in the background made it appear to be a bar. Manning had his arms spread wide as he clutched a glass of dark liquid. Wallen and Chesney, on the other hand, just smiled for the camera.

"Just a few of them East Tennessee boys," Wallen wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Chesney posted the same photo on his profile and showed his excitement for the evening. "What a blast. Happy holidays Morgan and Peyton," the country superstar added.

The fans expressed their excitement after seeing the photos. Some said that they loved seeing the University of Tennessee represented by some high-profile figures. Others issued a challenge to "name a better trio" and said that the task was downright impossible.

While Manning enjoys his time away from the football field, he waits to find out if he will soon secure the sport's highest honor. He is a semifinalist for the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame class, joining three other first-time nominees in Jared Allen, Calvin Johnson, and Charles Woodson. There are a total of 130 nominees, but the voters will soon have to narrow the list down to 15 modern-era finalists.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be voted on and announced during Super Bowl Week in Tampa, Florida. Those that join the Hall of Fame class will be enshrined Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. On Aug. 7, 2021, the Class of 2020 will be enshrined since the event couldn't be held this year due to the COVID-19 concerns. The 2020 class includes Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Troy Polamalu.

A two time Super Bowl champion and one of the most popular figures in NFL history, Manning is likely to hear his name called as a first-year honoree. When he retired from the league, he was the all-time leading in passing yards (71,940) and passing touchdowns (539). He also won five NFL MVP awards during his career.