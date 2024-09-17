Billy Sherrill Has Died: Country Music Veteran Worked With Kenny Rogers, Kenny Chesney and The Chicks

Engineer Billy Sherrill was an illustrious producer and songwriter who worked on songs by some of the biggest country music artists.

Billy Sherrill, a music engineer who worked on projects by Kenny Rogers, Kenny Chesney, The Chicks and more, has died. He was 77. Music Row reported on Sherrill's passing but did not disclose a cause of death.

Born in West Tennessee, Sherrill spent much of his youth in Paducah, Kentucky. This was where he was first bitten by the music bug, leading him to play in bands and start recording. He later moved to Nashville and began working behind the board during recording sessions for artists such as Johnny Cash, Charlie Rich, Mickey Gilley, John Denver, Paul Anka and others.

Among the many songs he produced throughout his illustrious career, Sherrill worked on songs like "The Gambler" by Kenny Rogers, "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy" and "That's Why I'm Here" by Kenny Chesney, and a number of tunes featured on The Chicks' Grammy-winning album, Fly.

(Photo: United Artists Group // Monument)

In addition to his studio work, Sherrill also spent several years as the sound mixer for the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2019 he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in Studio Recording & Mixing the Audio Engineering Society (AES). That same year, he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Sherrill is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter Chandler Nicole and son David. Memorial services will take place later in the week at Brook Hollow Baptist Church in Nashville. In lieu of flowers, Sherrill's family has requested that donations be mad to The Musicians Hall of Fame or Brook Hollow Baptist Church in his honor.