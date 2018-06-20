Pat Green Reflects on Tribute Album, ‘Dancehall Dreamin’

Pat Green has released more than a dozen albums and numerous singles, including the Top 5 hit, “Wave on Wave,” in 2003. The 46-year-old has also become a pioneer in the Texas music scene, helping pave the way for artists like Jack Ingram, Randy Rogers and more, to cultivate their own musical scene in the Lone Star state.

So it seems only fitting that some of the artists who make up the Texas music landscape, acknowledged Green with Dancehall Dreamin’: A Tribute to Pat Green, in honor of his musical contributions, both in Texas and across the country.

“I think it’s a surprise to anyone when they find out that they’re old. Old enough to have a tribute album is one thing that’s another tick down the line,” Green tells PopCulture.com of the recognition. “But I’m just flattered. These are people that are not only people I look up to, they’re my peers, they’re people I work with all the time. I know them. I know their families, most of them.

“Lucky,” he continues. “I just feel lucky that I’ve had a career that has lasted this long, that I’ve somehow avoided crashing the plane in the mountains, so to speak.”

Dancehall Dreamin’ includes some of Green’s hits, like “Wrapped,” “Three Days,” “Crazy” and “Dancehall Dreamer,” sung by a list of artists well-known in the Texas music scene and beyond, including Ingram, the Randy Rogers Band, Aaron Watson, Drew Holcomb, Aaron Watson and more.

Green didn’t have a say in what songs were recorded, or which artist sang the songs, but he admits he has a hard time picking his favorite track.

“It’s hard to say,” Green concedes. “They’re all my babies. Obviously ‘Wave on Wave’ has been my favorite kid for a long time, because it’s put a roof over the head and kept the rain out.”

Green didn’t know when he released his Dancehall Dreamer album in 1995 that he was about to become a trailblazer for other artists who would follow his lead. But whether it was releasing records on his own, or on a major record label, Green has been led by his determination to always be authentic.

“I feel like telling the truth is the best way to do anything, because the truth is always very definable,” says Green. “Because I was with BNA, which was a branch [of RCA], there were some songs that I was asked politely to record, and because it was a partnership, I certainly didn’t have a problem recording them. But when I’m recording music that either I didn’t pick to sing, or I didn’t write, I feel plastic. I feel like I’m faking it.

“I think that has always been my North Star, if you will,” he adds. “That’s kind of been the point that I focus on, is ‘Don’t take your eyes off of what you know best.’”

Even on Dancehall Dreamin’, Green was impressed that the artists managed to take his songs and make them their own, much like he has done his entire life.

“I like that there were so many performances that didn’t take my approach to it, that went off the script,” says the singer. “I appreciate that other people can take the notion or the artistry, if you will, that I’ve put into it, and made it their own.”

Green’s creativity goes much deeper than just his music. The GRAMMY winner just opened an art gallery, Galleywinter Gallery, where he can share the art he is creating.

“I like being an artist, and I don’t mean music artist,” Green reveals. “I like to paint and sculpt. I’m opening a gallery. I’m scared to death about that.”

“It’s a passion for me, and it’s a great way to keep me out of the bars,” quips Green. “That is I think the horizon for me. I’m never going to stop singing. Why would anyone stop creating music that has done it all? I’ve done it all my life. I don’t want to put anything down or away, but I have to have a diversion or else I can be really damaging to myself.”

