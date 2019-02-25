Oscars 2019: Kacey Musgraves Introduces ‘Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Performance at 91st Academy Awards

Hot off multiple wins at this past year’s Grammys, country singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves made her Academy Award debut by introducing a performance for “Best Original Song” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs at the Oscars Sunday night.

Introducing performers, David Rawling and Gillian Welch for “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” to the stage, Musgraves brought a bit of southern charm to the ceremony.

After much upset and outcry from fans and Academy members, the Oscars recently reversed its position on limiting original song performances to two, as well as on relegating its cinematography, film editing, live action short, and makeup and hairstyling categories to commercial breaks.

“All Academy Awards will be presented without edits, in our traditional format. We look forward to Oscar Sunday, February 24,” an Academy statement said on Feb. 15.

Musgraves, 30, was tapped for presenting at the Oscars shortly after her wins from the Grammy Awards, where she won four awards — Best Country Solo Performance (“Butterflies”), Best Country Song (“Space Cowboy”), Best Country Album and Album of the Year for her 2018 record, Golden Hour.

Of her win last Sunday, Musgraves told ET at the time that she had “butterflies” following Golden Hour‘s multiple wins at the Grammy Awards.

“I’m just, it’s really just unbelievable. This record is so personal to me,” Musgraves said in an interview with the outlet.

“It means so much to me, and I played outside my own lines a little bit and you know, I wanted to make something that felt really good and I wanted to take my time and do it, and I don’t know, I just feel like, I’m just thankful I got the chance to make music,” she continued.

With Golden Hour officially a favorite among fans and critics, while helping to broaden her sound to a bigger audience thanks to amplified radio play, Musgraves is more than ready to head back into the studio — though she isn’t exactly in a rush.

“My goal, in general, is just to be able to stay somewhat inspired by something, and to be able to tap into some kind of creative vein,” Musgraves said. “So I will go poke around and see if I can catch some kind of creative wind, songwise, at some point soon. There are a couple songs that I really like. I have no idea where that’s going to go, but that’s the fun of it — exploring until you can find something to start packing into the next snowball.”

Musgraves joined previously announced presenters among the likes of Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Tina Fey, Daniel Craig, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson — to name a few.

The Oscars air Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images