Oak Ridge Boys Singer Suffers Near-Fatal Health Scare

Oak Ridge Boys singer Joe Bonsall has revealed that he recently suffered a near-fatal health scare. Taking to Twitter, Bonsall shared that he is currently home recovering from a hospital stay after being admitted for "pulmonary embolisms." Bonsall stated that his "recovery could take awhile," and he also thanked his fans for all the "prayers and love" they have shown him during the difficult time.

While Bonsall recovers, Rudy Gatlin of The Gatlin Brothers has stepped in to perform with The Oak Ridge Boys. "It was indeed my honor to 'help out' the 'Boys' this past weekend in Brother Joe Bonsall's absence!" Gatlin wrote in a Twitter post. "They are like Brothers to us and would do the same if one of us 'went down!' A big thanks to Duane, Richard and William Lee, along with Darrick "DK" Kinslow, the band and crew!"

Bonsall isn't the only country singer having to sit out show due to health reasons lately. The Chicks were recently forced to suddenly end a show in Indianapolis, Indiana 30 minutes after taking the stage, and they have since delayed a few of their other tour dates. The cause of the trouble is due to singer Natalie Maines having vocal issues that required medical attention. In a statement posted to social media, the group explained, "Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you.

The statement continued, "We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis." The Chicks later announced that "as a result of strict doctor's orders for vocal rest, the Chicks are forced to postpone" shows. The impacted concert dates are for performances scheduled in Clarkston, Michigan; Noblesville, Indiana; and Cincinnati, Ohio. Those shows have since been rescheduled for late September or early October.

Country music icon Kenny Chesney also recently suffered an incident while performing. According to Taste of Country, cut his finger during a Saturday show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. The outlet noted that it was no clear exactly how Chesney cut his finger but reported that a medical technician came to the stage and bandaged up his left hand. Taste of Country also noted that as Chesney's wound was being attended to, he continued to sing "American Kids," and never even missed a word. Philadelphia radio station 92.5 XTU posted video of the incident on their Instagram page, commenting that Chesney was "gushing blood from his finger" and "had someone come out on stage to tape it, all while not missing beat!!!!!"