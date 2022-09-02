Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.

During the Wednesday night performance, Hubbard told the crowd of gathered fans, per CountryNow, "This is our last official concert as Florida Georgia Line. Let's see what we got left in the tank." The Diamond-selling country duo went on to perform the six-times Platinum-certified "H.O.L.Y.," with Hubbard taking a moment to reflect on the night and the past decade as a country music duo. He told fans, "I just want to take a second because I don't want this moment to get lost tonight," adding that he wanted to "express our gratitude, from BK and myself, from the bottom of our heart, man, for the last 12 years of our life that you guys have allowed us to do what we love."

"You've enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping somebody will show up to listen, so thank you, guys. Man, it really, really means the world to us," he continued. "I spent a lot of this afternoon thinking about the last 10 years and what this night means to us is the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us. It's very exciting for us to look at what's ahead, see what's next. And the next chapter ahead is very exciting, but we want to celebrate this chapter with you guys."

Throughout their last performance as FGL, Hubbard and Kelley treated fans to some of their biggest hits, including "Get Your Shine On," the Bebe Rexha collaboration "Meant to Be," and the encore opener "Lil Bit." While performing "Cruise," their final song together, Hubbard again addressed the crowd, telling fans, "What a special night, thank you guys for celebrating with us. BK, I love you, man. Thanks again. It's been a special night for us. We love y'all." After finishing out the song, Hubbard and Kelley hugged before exiting the stage.

Hubbard and Kelley founded Florida Georgia Line back in 2010, the duo releasing their first single, "Cruise," just two years later. They went on to release five albums and charted 26 songs on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. After 12 years as FGL, however, Hubbard and Kelley announced in February of this year that they planned to go on hiatus to focus on solo careers. Next year, Hubbard will release his first full-length album on Jan. 27. That album will follow the release of his Dancin' In the Country EP earlier this year. Kelley, meanwhile, released his Wave Pack EP in April 2021, followed by his debut album Sunshine State of Mind that June. He's also in the cast of scripted comedy-country podcast Uncle Drank and is set for a Florida residency where he will perform his solo material.