Nicole Kidman Praises Keith Urban for Being an ‘Incredible Balm’ in Her Busy Life

Celebrity power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban both have busy lives, but make it a point to make time for each other, even if one of them is away from home. The Big Little Lies star admits she relies heavily on Urban, especially when life gets a bit chaotic.

“He’ll sit on the phone and talk to me. He’ll watch episodes [of Big Little Lies] … I take none of that for granted,” Kidman told The Independent. “It’s an incredible balm to have.”

Urban doesn’t interfere in Kidman’s decision-making process when it comes to picking and choosing her roles.

“The only thing we really discuss is what it is going to cost our family,” Kidman revealed. “If it’s going to be too taxing on our children or him, I won’t do it.”

Between Kidman’s movie and TV roles, and Urban’s successful music career, finding time to spend together as a family, including daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, can be a challenge. Thankfully, Kidman has found a way to stay close, even with the demands of her busy career.

“I go home to hug my kids,” Kidman told InStyle. “Literally, I’ll go in and snuggle them. They’ll always be waiting up. I’ll hug my husband too. The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.’ It just keeps you connected.”

The actress also makes sure to give her husband and daughters all of her free time, even if that means not doing as much with her girlfriends.

“Other people are off doing things like having a girls’ weekend,” Kidman said. “I don’t have that because I go home. I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I’m doing, but I’m constantly working to keep that balance.”

Kidman has earned a lot of respect from Urban, not only for her talents, but also for the way she parents their children.

“She’s an extraordinary mum, she really, really is,” Urban previously praised. “Those girls are very, very lucky, and I feel very lucky that the children I should have in this world happen to be with Nic. I don’t know anything about raising kids and Nic does.”

“It’s really made for an experience I wouldn’t have had without that,” he continued. “Her patience, her recognizing them as people and not just little kids is really extraordinary. Her attention to honoring their feelings and listening to them right from day one – really being attentive to that is not how I was raised at all, so it’s really beautiful to see.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison