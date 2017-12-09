Luke Bryan, Walker Hayes Drop Fresh Albums on New Music Friday

Happy Friday, country fans! Every week, we’re bringing you some of the best of country’s new releases from artists across the genre, with this week’s big name being Luke Bryan and his new album.

Other new releases span all facets of country music, from Brandi Carlile’s folk-tinged new single to Walker Hayes‘ unique talk-singing pop-country style. Also this week, Morgan Evans delivers a sweet love song while Luke Bryan gets back to a “countrier” sound.

Read on for more on this week’s new music.

Luke Bryan

Bryan’s new album, What Makes You Country, has finally arrived, and it sees the singer get back to his country roots with songs that inspire him.

“It’s hard to say until you get it out to the people,” Bryan told PopCulture.com. “At the end of the day, the fans truly dictate what type of album you have made, because sometimes, I’ll think something is country as cornbread, and then I’ll hear somebody else’s song, and I’m like, ‘Uh oh, I’m not as country as that one.’ But my current feedback that everybody’s telling me, is that it is more of a country album than I’ve put out.”

Walker Hayes

Hayes’ new album, boom., is an upbeat and personal look into the singer’s life, containing tracks full of confessional lyrics and Hayes’ unique musical style.

“I started writing stuff that was so personal that I’m almost embarrassed sometimes to sing about what I’m singing about ’cause I feel like I’m a little bit naked,” Hayes said at his album release party in Nashville last month.

Brandi Carlile

Grammy nominated American Americana and folk rock singer-songwriter Carlile dropped her new single “The Mother” on Friday, a gorgeous tribute to her daughter, Evangeline. The track hails from Carlile’s upcoming album By the Way, I Forgive You, which drops in February.

Morgan Evans

In what can only be viewed as an ode to new wife Kelsea Ballerini, Evans’ new single “I Do” is the sweetest of love songs, combining an up-tempo, flowing melody with heartfelt lyrics about finally finding the one.

