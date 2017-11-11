Keith Urban’s ‘Female’ and Other New Country Music This Week

Happy Friday, country fans! Every week, we’re bringing you the best of country’s new releases from artists across the genre and while many of us are in a Taylor Swift-induced coma after listening to Reputation, other artists did, indeed, release new music this week.

Keith Urban’s powerful “Female” was one of the most talked-about country moments of the week, with the inspiring song coming at an extremely relevant time in today’s world. Urban performed the song at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, which saw a slew of moving performances including Little Big Town‘s cover of Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman.”

Keep scrolling for more new music this week.

Keith Urban

Urban’s “Female” is making waves in the country music industry for its no-holds-barred stance on hot-button issues like consent, victim shaming and gender roles.

“It affected me not just as a husband but also as a father of two young girls, and a son,” Urban told Rolling Stone Country of the song. “I had a heart reaction – my first thought was that it was a gospel soul prayer mantra, all rolled into one.”

Tracy Lawrence

On Friday, Lawrence released a duets album, Good Ole Days, which contains cameos from stars like Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean. The album features fresh takes on classic Lawrence songs like “Time Marches On” and “Paint Me a Birmingham.”

“I’ve done a couple of Greatest Hits packages in my career, but never anything like this,” Lawrence told Billboard of the set. “We felt like there was such a great list of young artists out there that I had influenced, and we started reaching out to a few people, and were pleasantly surprised with the feedback that we got that people wanted to sing on this record. I was very blessed.”

Little Big Town

During the CMA Awards, Little Big Town honored the late Glen Campbell with a performance of his song “Wichita Lineman,” wowing the crowd with their flawless harmonies and stripped-down delivery. The group teamed up with writer Jimmy Webb, who played piano for the performance, which they later released as a live track.

Danielle Bradbery

The Voice champ has been steadily releasing songs ahead of the premiere of her upcoming album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, which will be released on Dec. 1 and sees a strong evolution for the singer since her last effort. Her latest release is a track called “Worth It,” in which Bradbery knows she’s a catch and demands to be treated as such. Isn’t that a message we can all relate to?

