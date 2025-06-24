NBC Hosts Ripped for Not Knowing Country Singer’s Name

NBC News is facing some pushback from country music fans after two anchors failed to recognize a rising country star.

As President Donald Trump hosted the U.S. Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 14, NBC News anchors Aaron Gilchrist and Kelly O’Donnell were left questioning who the “surprise guest” was when “Ride the Lightning” singer Warren Zeiders took the stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know who this is singing right now. And I probably should,” Gilchrist admitted live on-air.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

O’Donnell was equally confused as she told viewers, “We were told there would be a surprise. I was also hoping we would be told who the surprise is, but this is I’m sure an important booking.”

The co-anchors then asked for help from the control room, Gilchrist asking, “if anyone in our control room has an idea, we’d love to hear it, just for folks that are watching.”

Although the pair were informed that the perform was Zeiders, there was still plenty of confusion, Gilchrist l suggesting that it may actually be “Wallen Zeiders” instead of “Warren,” and O’Donnell suggesting that it was “time for the Google. Country music fans are very frustrated with us right now that we don’t know that.”

The on-air confusion left a sour taste for country music fans tuning into NBC’s parade coverage, someone commenting that the hosts were “about to Ride the Lightnin!” Meanwhile, others showed support for the singer, one fan saying that “his show was amazing. Love his music.”

During his parade performance, Zeiders performed his hit song “Ride the Lightning.” The track released in 2021 as his first single, and was followed in 2023 by “Pretty Little Poison” from his album of the same name. His most recent single, “Relapse,” the title track of his third studio album, dropped in 2024. The artist wrote the song with Blake Pendergrass and Justin Ebach and told CT 40 With Fitz of the song, “Yes, I have relapsed. That all being said, you learn from it and, you know, life goes on.”

Zeiders is currently touring in support of his most recent album. The Relapse Tour kicked off in March in Nashville. Zeiders is next set to perform in Greeley, Colorado on Saturday.