Natalie Maines’ Ex Wants Spousal Support in Divorce Filing

Dixie Chicks member Natalie Maines is currently going through a divorce from ex Adrian Pasdar, and the pair has agreed to split physical and legal custody of their two sons, Jackson Slade, 16, and Beckett Finn, 13.

While Maines originally requested that neither party pay spousal support, The Blast reports that Pasdar is now seeking payments from Maines.

Maines and Pasdar were married for nearly 17 years and announced their split earlier this year. The pair met at Maines’ Dixie Chicks bandmate Emily Robison Strayer’s wedding in 1999, and they wed in 2000.

At the time of the filing, in which the pair cited irreconcilable differences, a rep for Maines told People the split is “a private family matter.”

While Maines may be going through personal struggles, she had some inspiring words to offer her fans recently when she shared a cover of Kesha’s “Bastards” to Instagram, which features lyrics like “Don’t let the bastards get you down / Don’t let the assholes wear you out.”

“My first try at a Kesha cover,” Maines wrote in the clip’s caption. “I love her new album Rainbow!!!!”

