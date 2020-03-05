Nashville Tornado: How the Sounds, Rangers’ Triple-A Affiliate, Are Helping Recovery Efforts

Nashville and middle Tennessee area were hit with a tornado on early Tuesday morning, which killed 25 people and damaged a number of buildings. First Horizon Park, the home of the Minor League Baseball team the Nashville Sounds, suffered damage. But the organization decided to provide supplies to neighbors who were victims of the storm. The Sounds, which are the triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, provided neighbors food, water and toiletries while they help recover and cleanup.

“On behalf of the entire Nashville Sounds organization, I would like to say thank you,” Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse said in a release per the Nashville Post. “The outpouring of support our front office staff has received from hundreds of individuals and businesses wanting and willing to help has been tremendous.” “We ask for continued support to help those in desperate need during this trying time.”

Just got a load of water and bath tissue from @SamsClub. Come by and grab whatever you need. We still have donuts, flashlights and other snacks as well. #NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/KKDhnQsOM3 — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) March 4, 2020

How about that. @nashvillesounds & @crosspoint_tv will be delivering food to displaced people in Nashville neighborhoods. THAT’S the NASHVILLE WAY. @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/McAWStPTuS — A.J. Hilton (@AJHilton_News) March 4, 2020

“We are thankful for our community and are with the entire city as we get through this together,” the Sounds said on Twitter. “Our Germantown neighborhood sustained significant damage but we know we will make it through this.”

One of the things that stands out with the stadium is the guitar-shaped scoreboard, which was damaged. The team announced it will be fixed soon.

Many have asked. The iconic guitar-shaped scoreboard at First Horizon Park – a staple of our strong and resilient city – will be repaired in due time. Nashville will rally.#NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/qapffiS1Tr — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) March 5, 2020

The Rangers also released a statement on Twitter regarding the sounds.

Our thoughts are with the people of Nashville, its surrounding communities, and our entire @nashvillesounds family after last night’s devastating tornadoes. #NashvilleStrong 💪🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/hgFMP7dd6A — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 3, 2020

The ballpark is currently closed and team operations will resume on Monday morning. The Sounds are set to start the season on April 9 against the Iowa Cubs.