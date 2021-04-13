Multiple Billboards Supporting Morgan Wallen Appear in Nashville Following Racial Slur Video

✖

Six fan-funded billboards in support of Morgan Wallen have appeared in Nashville ahead of the ACM Awards on Sunday, located around the downtown area of Music City. Featuring a red background and a silhouette of a mullet to mimic Wallen's trademark hairstyle, the billboards read, "His fan's [sic] choice [for] Entertainer of the Year." Some also feature the phrase "Support that boy from 'East Tennessee!'" while others include Wallen's catchphrase, "GHAT," and "Mark 11:25," a Bible verse about forgiveness.

A fan that wished to remain anonymous told Music Mayhem that a group of Wallen's fans started a social media campaign they named "Movement for Morgan" in order to raise funds for a billboard to support the 27-year-old. The group's original goal was to purchase a single billboard, but funds raised exceeded that amount, allowing them to purchase six. Following a video sent to TMZ by one of Wallen's neighbors in February that showed the country singer using a racial slur, Wallen was barred from eligibility during Sunday's awards as well as any participation in the ceremony, among other consequences, and the billboards appear to be in reference to that omission.

"This idea was really our way of trying to ‘right the wrong’ of cancel culture," the fan said. "We just wanted to 'Wallen-Paper' Nashville during the week of the ACMs to show our support for Morgan!" They added, "We LOVE him and his music and we wanted to do the right thing! He is an incredibly talented young man and doesn’t deserve what he’s going through right now!" The billboards will run through April 19, the day after the ACM Awards.

One fan on Twitter wrote that they "run the group that helped do this," adding, "It was awesome to see everyone join together for our boy @MorganWallen can't wait for him to start singing again!" The group is also reportedly planning to fund a billboard that will be built in Wallen’s hometown of Sneedville, Tennessee, which they hope will become a permanent fixture in the town and would be the first-ever billboard built in the area.

Following the release of the February video, Wallen posted an apology to fans and encouraged them not to defend his actions. "I have one favor to ask, I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but for today, please don’t," he said in a video message. "I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing. The timing of my return is solely on me and the work I put in."