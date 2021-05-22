Morgan Wallen's CMA Awards Eligibility Stirs up Country Music Fans

After being disinvited from multiple awards shows including The ACM Awards following his racial slur controversy in February, it was announced on Friday that Morgan Wallen will be ineligible for solo awards at this fall's CMA Awards, though he will still qualify for nominations in collaborative categories. The Country Music Association announced its ballot schedule on Friday, and according to Deadline, issued a press statement declaring that Wallen’s 2021 CMA Awards eligibility will be limited to "categories that honor artistic works."

Those categories include Single, Song, Album, Musical Event, and Music Video of the Year. The decision was made so as not to limit opportunities for his collaborators. The 28-year-old will not be eligible in the Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year categories. Wallen has never been nominated for either Male Vocalist of the Year or Entertainer of the Year but was awarded New Artist of the Year in 2020. The first 2021 nomination ballot will be sent out to CMA voters on July 6 and the eligibility period for this year's awards is July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. The controversy surrounding Wallen's use of the n-word has brought out a lot of opinions, both from within the country music industry and from fans.