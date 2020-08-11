Morgan Wallen Trying to Be 'a Little More Responsible' After the Birth of His Son

Morgan Wallen announced last month that he had welcomed a son, Indigo Wilder, and the new dad admitted that he's already made a few changes after baby Indie's arrival. "I can be a little bit of a wild card, that’s just kind of how I am, but you know, I realized that every decision I make now don’t just affect me but it really affects him too, so I try to be a little bit more responsible," the singer told Entertainment Tonight.

The 27-year-old added that he wants to follow the example his father set for him growing up. "I had a really good of an example of a dad growing up and I really just want to be like that," Wallen shared. "There’s always a lot of sacrifices made for me and for my sister to make sure we were all happy, he always gave me a good example of how to treat my Mom. It’s definitely changed the way I look at things."

Along with spending time with baby Indie, Wallen is also working on his upcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018's If I Know Me. His recent release, "More Than My Hometown," and upcoming song "7 Summers" are both expected to be included on the highly-anticipated project.

"It’s got everything in it, I don’t want to say too much just because there’s some things that we still gotta figure out," Wallen said of his new album. "There’s some songs that are more mature, more personal to me and my life and you know whenever I make an album, I want it to just have a little bit of everything, little bit of party, little bit of fun, little bit of sad. There’s some different kind of sounding songs for me too, just I don’t even know exactly how to describe it all but it’s going to have a little bit of everything."

During the interview, the Tennessee native shared that he was on his way to work on his album, after which he was going to see his son. "I go see him as much as I can," Wallen said. "But he's good. He's healthy." Wallen announced Indie's birth with a photo of himself holding his son at the hospital, writing that he was "a changed man."

"Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now," he continued. "It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what i will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense. I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me."