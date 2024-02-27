Morgan Wallen's Family Celebrates Big Baby News

Morgan Wallen and his family are celebrating some big baby news this week. Taste of Country reports that the singer's younger sister, Ashlyne, has announced she and her boyfriend are expecting their first baby. Check out the gorgeous maternity photos below!

While the couple didn't share much info, they did state that the baby is due in the summer. Wallen has yet to comment on the post, but another one of his sisters, Mikaela, did, and she's very excited. "The most beautiful pregnant woman ever!" she wrote. "Can't wait to squeeze this little muffin and love them forever." Notably, Wallen's former partner, KT Smith — with whom he shares three-year-old son Indigo Wilder — also commented, saying that she's "literally so excited for you guys."

Wallen doesn't speak much about his son in the press, but we did learn last June that the toddler was bitten in his face by Smith's dog. Indig reportedly required medical attention and stitches after his mother's Great Pyrenees, Legend, bit the child. Even though the dog had never shown aggression prior to the incident, Smith says, she chose to rehome him with a family that lives on a farm.

"Just wanted to update you guys but also thank you all for all of the help and support," Smith wrote in an Instagram post. "We just dropped Legend off with the sweetest family where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm. I couldn't have asked for a better family for him to be loved on by and they're East Tennesseeans so we can visit any time we need to. Thank you guys again, for helping but for also crying with me and lifting me up."