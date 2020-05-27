Morgan Wallen Apologizes After Public Intoxication Arrest Outside Kid Rock's Bar

On Saturday night, Morgan Wallen was arrested on Lower Broadway in Nashville for arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after being ejected from Kid Rock's Honky Tonk, with the 27-year-old issuing an apology to those involved the next day. "Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends," Wallen wrote in a tweet. "After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

In a follow-up message, he added, "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y'all." Wallen also posted a photo of himself with Kid Rock in which he was wearing a baseball cap representing the musician's bar with the caption, "Fresh Out." "out on bail," Diplo commented on Instagram. "Post of the year," added Travis Denning. Wallen was arrested on Saturday night at around 11 p.m. local time. His bond was set at $500 and he was released early Sunday morning.

A police report obtained by WKRN states that Wallen was removed from Kid Rock's Honky Tonk by security guards after exhibiting disorderly behavior and kicking glass items inside. Officers say that the Tennessee native was given multiple opportunities to walk away from the scene with his friends, but he refused and got into numerous verbal altercations with passerby. Police reported that Wallen had a strong odor of alcohol and he was arrested due to being intoxicated in public, unable to take care of himself, in the reasonable likelihood the offense would continue. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer is scheduled to face the misdemeanor charges in court in July.

Wallen competed on The Voice in 2014 before later signing to two record labels. After he signed a deal with Big Loud Records, his first album If I Know Me, was released in 2018. He has earned three No. 1 singles, including "Up Down" with Florida Georgia Line, "Whiskey Glasses" and "Chasin' You." He recently released a new single, "More Than My Hometown," from his upcoming second album. He was scheduled to hit the road with Luke Bryan this summer on Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour, but multiple dates on the trek have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.