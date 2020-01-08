Morgan Evans Announces Plans to Use Full Band for the First Time Since Leaving Australia

After four years of Morgan Evans wowing crowds by performing all over the country with just his loop pedal, the singer announced he is switching to a full band for 2020. Evans shared the news on social media, revealing he would be taking a few months off of the road to work on new music, before he emerges again, this time with a full band.

“Last night my journey as a solo artist came to an end,” Evans posted on Instagram. “I started playing with a loop pedal around 4 years ago when I moved to the US full time and my Australian band didn’t move with me. Starting with a 2 button version from [Guitar Center] and driving around in my old F150, through to designing and building our own custom looping setup, opening tours for some of my favorite bands and playing my first world tour.

“I’m so proud of what we have been able to achieve musically and technically with this set up and so grateful to have met you all along the way,” he continued. “I’m taking a break from the road for the next couple months to make more music … I’ll be bringing a full band for the next chapter.”

Since moving to the United States, Evans has opened for several of country music’s most successful artists, including Chris Young, Old Dominion and Dan + Shay, among others.

Evans has found plenty of success since moving from his homeland, but his heart is currently back in Australia, as the country continues to battle the deadly wildfire.

“Australia is on fire,” Evans shared earlier in the week. “The images and stories I have been seeing for the last few months are absolutely heartbreaking, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down with more hot weather and strong winds on the way … at least 19 people have died, more than 1000 homes have been lost and millions upon millions of animals …

“My heart goes out to those that have lost everything & my sincerest gratitude goes out to those fighting the fires,” he continued. “If you can help, please do donate to [Australian Red Cross] or [the Salvation Army Australia] … I’ll put swipe up links in my stories too.”

The husband of Kelsea Ballerini is back at radio with “Diamonds,” the debut single from his upcoming, still-untitled new album.

