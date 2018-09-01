Morgan Evans Announces New Album, ‘Things That We Drink To’

Morgan Evans’ highly-anticipated freshman album will soon be available! The “Day Drunk” singer announces that Things That We Drink To will be released on October 12.

“My album is available to Pre-Order TONIGHT!” Evans shares in a surprise announcement on social media. “It’s a collection of songs that I wrote over the last 2 years. It’s my story. It’s leaving behind everything and everyone you know to chase down a Country Music dream on the other side of the world. It’s the excitement of the unknown, its the fun, it’s the loneliness & it’s the struggle. Its losing someone and finding the strength to keep your head up and make them proud. It’s meeting a girl, falling hopelessly, and marrying the love of your life. It’s the ‘Things That We Drink To.’”

The 33-year-old told PopCulture.com in June that he had finished his debut project, which includes his first No. 1 hit, “Kiss Somebody.”

“It’s definitely me, probably my life over the last couple years,” Evans said at the time. “I’ve been performing live with a loop pedal set up over the last couple years, and writing everything on an acoustic guitar. So it’s a really acoustic guitar driven album. But at the same time, we didn’t really hold back on any of the production. There’s a few love songs on there, a few songs about moving to the other side of the world. One sad one in particular. There’s hopefully a little bit of everything.”

The Aussie moved to Nashville in 2015, unsure if his dreams would ever come true. But now, with a chart-topping hit and a completed record, Evans can finally see the risk pay off.

“You always dream of it,” Evans says. “If you’ve ever been to Australia, you feel a long way away from here. And that’s where I grew up playing music. The idea of coming to Nashville, it’s anyone involved in country music’s dream. But it’s so far away, you don’t know anyone, and all those kinds of things. Over the years you start to know people, and the more you find out, the harder it is.

“So, it’s definitely a dream that never went away at any point, but it’s one that you almost don’t dare to think about too closely,” he adds. “But now that it’s here, it’s the best feeling that I can possibly say. And probably the first time in my life and career that I’ve been able to stop and be like, ‘This is awesome.’ I’m going to love it all week.”

