Montgomery Gentry Releases Last Live Performance Footage of ‘Outskirts’ (Exclusive)

Montgomery Gentry recorded “Outskirts,” their single and title track of their latest record, shortly before Troy Gentry tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2017. Gentry’s partner, Eddie Montgomery, has continued making music without Gentry, although Gentry’s loss is felt every time Montgomery takes the stage.

Montgomery Gentry just shared footage of their final live performances together, submitted by their loyal fans, exclusively with PopCulture.com.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Troy and I loved ‘Outskirts’ when we first heard it,” Montgomery tells PopCulture.com. “We said, ‘That’s us!’ That’s how we grew up. We decided to put it in the show to see how fans we call friends would respond and they LOVED it. A big thanks to our friends who sent in their videos of me and T performing this one. It’s so special to me and if you haven’t heard it live, come on out and party with us at one of me and the band’s shows.”

Montgomery Gentry released Here’s to You in 2018, followed by the recent Outskirts. It was important to Montgomery to continue making music without Gentry, in part to honor his duo partner of almost three decades.

“When we even talked about coming out with a Here’s To You CD, we talked to Angie, his lovely wife, and I talked to the label and all of them,” Montgomery told PopCulture.com. “And Outskirts, of course, is the last thing we had. There’s probably a few other things we’ve gotta go back that I’ll probably bring up later on, stuff that we probably cut that we never released. But right now, Outskirts.

“And I think everybody’s always, whether it’s label management, or the fan club itself or whatever, going, ‘Hey man, if there’s anything else, man, you and T had made, will you please put it out?’” he continued. “‘We want to hear it.’”

Montgomery has no plans of slowing down with making music, but he will always feel the sting of Gentry’s absence.

“For the last 30-plus years, I’ve been looking to my left. Me and T-Roy put this deal together, Nashville did not. We were friends and brothers before Montgomery Gentry,” said Montgomery. “Everybody knew us as at the bar. There’s not a day don’t go by that I don’t miss him. Of course, most of our band’s been with us over 20 years, or 25.

“That’s the thing,” he added. “It’s bittersweet all the way around, because that’s our family on the road. And we’ve been through bus fires, we’ve been through personal things, all of us.”

A deluxe version of Outskirts, with four new tracks, will be available on Nov. 1. Purchase Outskirts, and find tour dates, at MontgomeryGentry.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt