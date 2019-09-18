Miranda Lambert on Using Social Media: ‘It’s an Odd World to Me’

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert has been maintaining an active presence on her social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, but that doesn’t mean she loves using the platforms. The singer admits she has mixed feelings about social media, and whether or not it is beneficial to her to give fans glimpses of her personal life.

“I’m confused by all of that,” Lambert told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’m not a social media person, but I don’t have a choice, because it’s part of what we do now, but I also feel like I’m not trying to hide who I am or what’s going on in my life. People are going to pry anyways, and so I’d rather it be my news than fake news. So I feel like lately, I’ve been a little more open because people are going to dig more if you try to keep anything quiet at this point.

“It’s just an odd world to me,” she added. “I’m 35, and I didn’t start my career with social media as part of this whole journey, and I’m still trying to get used to it.”

Lambert might be conflicted about sharing her personal life on social media, but she has no problems sharing those details in her music. The Texas native will release her seventh studio album, Wildcard, on Nov. 1, where she will give plenty of glimpses into her life away from the public eye.

“I got married in the middle of writing for this record,” said the singer. “I just write about my life, normally. Whether it’s good, bad or ugly, I kind of just told my truth. And right now, it’s pretty good. I have a love and passion for sad songs because that’s what country music is, so I always have a special place in my heart for a few sad songs on a record.”

Lambert might still be madly in love with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, but she can still remember her former heartaches, which will always come out in her music.

“I always tell people, ‘I’m really happy, but I’m not too happy,’” Lambert said. “I still have that chip on my shoulder that is classic ‘me,’ so I’m not worried about that.”

Lambert just kicked off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. Find dates, and pre-order Wildcard by visiting Lambert’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Tim Mosenfelder