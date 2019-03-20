Miranda Lambert Teases New Music Following Marriage to Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert has returned to songwriting following her surprise marriage to Brendan McLoughlin. The 35-year-old, whose last album was the Pistol Annies’ Interstate Gospel, revealed she had at least one writing session, perhaps indicating she is working on a solo project.

In a photo posted on her Instagram Story, Lambert captioned it “Writing Essentials,” showing a wide spread of food that included fruit, crackers, cold cuts and cheese. Lambert used the hashtag #lovejunkies, tagging the three hit songwriters who make up the Love Junkies: Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose.

When Pistol Annies released Interstate Gospel, neither Lambert or her bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, would confirm if they would continue to pursue solo careers.

“We are willing to spend time on this, if there’s a demand for it,” Lambert said on the former Ty, Kelli and Chuck Show. “We love to be together and we love this project. We’ll go as far as the fans will take us, and then we’ll go to the next thing.”

It was while Pistol Annies were performing on Good Morning America that Lambert reportedly met McLoughlin. After a whirlwind romance, the couple tied the knot in January, but did not disclose the good news until Feb. 16. McLoughlin, a New York City police officer, is required to live in the Big Apple, so the pair will likely divide their time between New York City and Nashville.

Lambert might be happily in love, but that doesn’t mean she wants to talk about it. According to Inside Edition, after flying from Nashville to New York City, Lambert had a few terse words for those who seem enthralled by her sudden nuptials.

“If I say something, will you leave, please?” Lambert began. “The world should mind their own f—ing business.”

No word yet if Lambert and McLoughlin will make their red carpet debut at the 2019 ACM Awards, where Lambert is once again nominated for Female Artist of the Year, a title she has held for the last nine years. She is also nominated for Music Event of the Year, for her “Drowns the Whiskey” collaboration with Jason Aldean. Lambert is already the artist with the most ACM Awards, a title she claimed last year, with her total up to 32. Lambert is also scheduled to perform during the live broadcast.

Lambert only has a few shows on the calendar this year so far, leaving her plenty of time to work on a new record. Find a list of all of Lambert’s upcoming shows at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Ethan Miller