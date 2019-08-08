Miranda Lambert Teases New Music Coming out Friday

Miranda Lambert is teasing new music coming out this week! The singer posted a tiny clip of a song on social media, captioning it just “FRIDAY.” The song is likely from Lambert’s upcoming new album, which includes “Locomotive” and her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 7, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT

The lyric, “mess with my head,” streams across the video, but so far that’s the only clue Lambert has given about the song. But in previous interviews, the country music superstar revealed that she is heading in a slightly new direction with her next set of tunes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I made it in East Nashville,” Lambert told Rolling Stone, speaking about her next album. “Jay Joyce produced it, at the Neon Cross. It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place. Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up.”

“I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert,” she continued, adding that the project has “a little rock vibe to it.”

Lambert is happily married to Brendan McLoughlin, after tying the knot earlier this year. Their romance is just part of a new shift for Lambert, who is in a much different – and happier – place than when she released her The Weight of These Wings record in 2016.

“I feel like it definitely has the attitude and tone of the record,” Lambert told Billboard. “This whole record’s a little… there’s some positive things. [It’s] a little more upbeat than The Weight of These Wings, and it just reflects where I am in life.”

Marrying McLoughlin, a police officer in New York City, also allowed Lambert to be influenced by life in the Big Apple, which weaves its way into her new music.

“This record has a lot of little rock ‘n’ roll influences in it,” Lambert admitted. “I think spending a lot of time in New York City kind of brought that into my art. I’ve also been on a huge rock ‘n’ roll kick lately. I’ve been on a Fleetwood Mac, Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin kick, so I think some of that’s reflected as well.”

A release date has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz