Miranda Lambert: Staci Felker Reveals New Photo Following Country Star’s Wedding

One of Miranda Lambert‘s biggest rivals isn’t breaking a sweat over the country star’s surprise wedding.

In early 2018, Lambert became the target of numerous posts from Staci Felker and her friends. The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer began dating Staci’s now-ex-husband Evan when his band Turnpike Troubadours toured with her. The timeline of the situation is a bit dicey, with many assuming there was infidelity involved.

However, Lambert and Evan broke up, and the Pistol Annies member is now married to Brendan McLoughlin following a surprise ceremony. While it would seem like an opportune time for Staci to chime in with another post, she seems to not be sweating over her former romantic rival’s newfound happiness.

In her Instagram Story, Staci seemed to be carrying on with her life just fine after news of the wedding broke. Rocking a casual outfit, Felker posted a stunning selfie and bragged about her family game night skills.

Staci has done all she can to move past the drama, as she addressed in her Instagram Story in late 2018.

“I’m getting boatloads of DMs asking where I went and some threads online that I should not be reading asking where the crazy ex is, where did she go? I went to work. I have a traditional job,” Staci wrote. “I’m fine. I’m doing great. If you think I’m crazy because of how I reacted to what happened this year, I’m still crazy. I’m still the same person. That sucked a lot. Call me whatever you want, I don’t know you.

“Finally, I don’t always have content, I’m not always that interesting, sometimes I have acne,” she concluded. “I’ve been happy to be the poster child for getting dumped, but I think it’s time that I pass that torch to Pete Davidson and his pretty smile.”

As for Lambert, her love life has been out of the headlines as of late. However, that changed when she broke the news of her secret nuptials on Twitter Saturday.

In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. ❤️#theone pic.twitter.com/EgcerqUqEd — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 16, 2019

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert wrote. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

She ended her announcement with a hashtag that called McLoughlin “the one.”