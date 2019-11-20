Miranda Lambert Speaks out After Double Grammy Awards Nod: ‘So Very Thankful’

Miranda Lambert is speaking out after her double Grammy Awards nomination! The Texan received one nod for Best Country Song, for her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” and another one as part of the Pistol Annies, with the trio nominated for Best Country Album, for Interstate Gospel.

So very thankful today to the @recordingacad & my peers for the nominations. #ItAllComesOutInTheWash for Best Country Song & #InterstateGospel w/ my sisters @pistolannies for country album. Nearly a decade of friendship and songs. 💗 2 noms for 6 women who write their stories. pic.twitter.com/JSI8sSbwlg — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 20, 2019

The Pistol Annies, which also includes Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, also commented on their nomination.

“Nearly a decade of friendship, laughs, fights, smiles, sad and happy tears,” they wrote.

Nearly a decade of friendship, laughs, fights, smiles, sad and happy tears. We are so grateful to the @recordingacad for nominating #InterstateGospel for Country album of the year. #sisters pic.twitter.com/rN2kK96V8J — Pistol Annies (@PistolAnnies) November 20, 2019

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” is the debut single from Lambert’s just-released Wildcard record. The 36-year-old co-wrote the song with the Love Junkies – Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose – relying on their own stories for inspiration for the song.

“I had the title for a while written down in my phone,” Lambert told Nash Country Daily. “We like to talk about girly things and things going on in life when we write together. I feel like the song is just kind of a mix of scenarios that all of us have either been a part of or seen or something that’s happened in all of our lives, and realizing that when you have something in your life that’s a little unclean at times or hurtful or a moment that you wish would pass, it does all pass and it all comes out in the wash.

“That’s something that all of our moms would say to us when we were little — let’s not worry about a stain,” she added. “I’m really proud of it. It’s a really fun song.”

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

