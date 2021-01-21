Miranda Lambert Calls Singing With Dolly Parton 'a Highlight of My Life'

✖

Dolly Parton celebrated her 75th birthday on Jan. 19, and the country music legend received a number of birthday wishes, including one from Miranda Lambert. Lambert used Instagram to share a photo of the two together, along with a sweet message.

"Happy Birthday Dolly! Thank you for your bright light," she wrote. "Singing with you and having some heart to heart conversations was a highlight of my life." The snap of Lambert and Parton was from 2018 when the two stars met for the first time to record a new version of Parton's song "Dumb Blonde" for the soundtrack to the Netflix movie Dumplin'. Parton wrote the majority of the soundtrack for the film and also recorded new versions of some of her hit songs.

After working with Lambert, the Grammy winner posted the same photo of the two on Facebook and declared that they were "like soul sisters." Parton wrote at the time, "I'd never gotten to meet Miranda Lambert until we re-recorded 'Dumb Blonde' but we clicked immediately and we're like soul sisters now! Hope y'all love the song as much as we do."

On Tuesday, Parton commemorated her birthday by sharing a wish for "a heartfelt call for kindness" with fans. I do have a birthday wish that I want to share with you," she wrote on her website. "My wish is that everyone does something a little different today. Let’s call it a call for kindness. If you want to donate to your favorite cause, then donate. If you want to give an old friend a call during these lonely times, give them a call. If you can safely volunteer, then raise your hand to do so. If you decide that today is the day you get a dog, then run down to the shelter and find your new buddy. The choices are limitless."

The Grammy winner added that she "always" encourages people to "dream big" but also takes "great care to follow that up with the message to work hard." "We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day," she explained. "Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love. Love is more contagious than a virus so let your best self shine in a glorious light and others will be inspired by you." Parton concluded, "This is my birthday wish and may your birthday wishes also come true."