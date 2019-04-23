Miranda Lambert Shows off One of Her Dogs in Honor of Easter

Miranda Lambert is showing off one of her numerous dogs, in honor of the recent Easter holiday. The singer shared a photo of her Great Pyrenees, JD, captioning the picture with the hashtags #JD and #dogmom.

Lambert has previously opened up about her love of her animals, rescuing all eight of her dogs, including JD, who she found on the side of the road. The Texas native also tries to get all of her friends to adopt, even going so far as to find the right dog for them.

“They all know it’s coming!” Lambert told Parade. “I always encourage people to adopt instead of shop [at pet stores]. So many homeless dogs are getting overlooked because of breeders.

“I’m a pretty great matchmaker, I have to say,” she continued. “I tell them, ‘There’s always room for one more.’”

Lambert houses the dogs on her 400-acre farm, with the smaller ones often joining her on the road, but she insists she gets much more than she gives from helping her four-legged friends.

“Rescue dogs are special,” Lambert maintained. “They know you’ve saved their lives.”

Lambert and her mother, Beverly, started their non-profit, MuttNation, to help animals all over the country. Lambert just celebrated ten years of MuttNation with giving $150,000 in surprise grants to shelters all over the country.

“Music and rescue animals are the two driving forces in my life and I’m so fortunate that the success I’ve had with my music allows me to help shelter animals more than I dreamed possible,” Lambert said of the MuttNation milestone. “Just in this past year alone, we helped 1,776 shelter pets find their forever homes.”

Lambert is currently likely dividing her time between her Nashville farm and New York City, where her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, lives and works as a police officer. She will soon have to find someone else to care for her larger animals, when she hits the road on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019, where she will be joined for all shows by her trio, Pistol Annies, along with Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said of the tour. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together.

“Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way,” she added. “They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour kicks off on Sept. 13. Find dates at MirandaLambert.com.

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM