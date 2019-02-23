Miranda Lambert Shares First Photos From Intimate Wedding to Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert shared the first photos from her secret wedding to Brendan McLoughlin.

The 35-year-old country music superstar shocked her fans when she revealed Saturday she tied the knot with her new beau.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert wrote on social media Saturday, revealing the news of her new relationship for the first time, alongside two sweet photos from the happy day, which according to PEOPLE took place a while ago.

“My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for… me,” she continued, adding a red heart emoji and the sweet hashtag “the one.”

In one of the sweet photos, Lambert has a big smile on her face while leaning spa against Mcloughlin, 28, while the second image shows him holding her hips in the middle of an open field.

Lambert was previously married to country star Blake Shelton before they divorced in July 2015 after four years of marriage and six years together. The country singer has not commented so far on his ex-wife’s new beau since news broke of her marriage.

Since then, Lambert was romantically linked to singer Anderson East for over two years and then Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, a relationship which lead to big controversy until they called things off in Aug. 2018.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert told The Tennessean at the time, confirming that she was”happily single.”

“You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts,” she added.

Not much is known about McLoughlin, though some fans have uncovered photos of him formerly working as a police officer in New York City.

It has been an eventful week for Lambert fans, as the singer made headlines earlier this week after being involved in an altercation in a Nashville area restaurant, where she reportedly dumped a salad on a woman’s head.

Footage from the incident shows Lambert, her mother and a family friend getting yelled at by an older man whose wife the singer ended up throwing the salad on before leaving the restaurant. Police were called but no report was filed from the incident.

Congratulations to the happy couple!