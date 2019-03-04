Miranda Lambert Salad Incident Becomes New Joke for Bobby Bones

Miranda Lambert’s infamous salad incident — when she allegedly dumped a salad on a customer’s head while dining at Stoney River in Nashville — is one she would likely prefer to forget. But reigning Dancing With the Stars champion Bobby Bones is using the incident as part of his stand-up routine.

“Do you want to hear a joke that I tried out this weekend in Iowa?” Bones asked his co-hosts on The Bobby Bones Show. “It’s not totally perfect … and again, it’s not going to be right on. But, ‘If you ever come to Nashville, it’s pretty cool. You can see all kinds of things, like Brett Eldredge out walking his guitar. Maybe you see Keith Urban, out playing his dog. Or maybe when you walk around, you see Miranda Lambert dumping salads on heads.”

Bones opted not to perform the joke at his Grand Ole Opry appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 26, but hints it might make it into his future routine.

Lambert managed to draw attention away from the salad incident by announcing she had quietly married New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin in January.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Lambert wrote on social media. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Lambert might be thrilled with her newlywed status, but that doesn’t mean she wants to talk about it. The singer recently got testy after flying to New York City, where McLoughlin works, from Nashville.

“If I say something, will you leave, please?” Lambert said to Inside Edition. “The world should mind their own f—ing business.”

Lambert was likely in Nashville to perform with Urban and Dierks Bentley at Bentley’s show at Bridgestone Arena in Music City.

“Last night was everything I’ve always loved about our town-songs, music, crazy humor, spirit, love, collaboration, friendship, family, and community,” Urban said after the show. “Thank you Dierks, your band and crew, Miranda, and EVERYONE WHO CAME- it was magical!!!!!!!”

Lambert will likely be logging plenty of air miles. Although she has a 400-acre estate, and a menagerie of animals that includes eight dogs, McLoughlin must live in New York City if he wants to remain employed by the NYC police department. Following the publicity surrounding his marriage to Lambert, McLoughlin was reassigned to driving around his superiors.

Photo Credit: Getty Images