Miranda Lambert Announces Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019

Miranda Lambert is hitting the road!

After teasing an announcement “coming soon,” the singer revealed on Friday, April 5 that she will be heading out on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019, which begins in September in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Texas native’s tour has an all-female lineup, as the trek will feature guests Maren Morris and Elle King on select dates as well as appearances by Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack.

The #RoadsideBarsandPinkGuitars Tour is back! I’m so excited and honored to be on a tour with some of my favorite artists who each inspire me in a different way.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said in a statement. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together. Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way. They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 12 and pre-sale tickets will be available beginning April 9. More information can be found at www.MirandaLambert.com.

Lambert’s most recent album, the critically-acclaimed The Weight of These Wings, was released in 2016, and she and the Pistol Annies released the group’s third effort, Interstate Gospel, in 2018.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Caylee Hammack:

Friday, September 13 Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.

Saturday, September 14 Mohegan Sun Arena || Uncasville, Conn.

Thursday, September 19 Van Andel Center || Grand Rapids, Mich.**

Friday, September 20 Huntington Center || Toledo, Ohio**

Saturday, September 21 BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University || Highland Heights, Ky.**

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, September 26 Royal Farms Arena || Baltimore, Md.**

Friday, September 27 Charleston Coliseum || Charleston, W.Va.

Saturday, September 28 Nationwide Arena || Columbus, Ohio

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, October 3 Cajundome || Lafayette, La.**

Friday, October 4 Smoothie King Center || New Orleans, La.**

Saturday, October 5 Centurylink Center || Bossier City, La.**

Thursday, October 10 State Farm Center || Champaign, Ill.**

Friday, October 11 Pinnacle Bank Arena || Lincoln, Neb.**

Saturday, October 12 Denny Sanford Premier Center || Sioux Falls, S.D.**

Featuring Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, October 17 Fargo Dome || Fargo, N.D.

Friday, October 18 Fiserv Forum || Milwaukee, Wisc.

Saturday, October 19 Xcel Energy Center || Saint Paul, Minn.

Thursday, October 24 TaxSlayer Center || Moline, Ill.

Friday, October 25 JQH Arena || Springfield, Mo.**

Saturday, October 26 INTRUST Bank Arena || Wichita, Kan.**

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes:

Thursday, November 7 John Paul Jones Arena || Charlottesville, Va.**

Friday, November 8 Colonial Life Arena || Columbia, S.C.**

Saturday, November 9 Amway Center || Orlando, Fla.

Featuring Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde:

Thursday, November 21 VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena || Jacksonville, Fla.

Friday, November 22 Infinite Energy Arena || Duluth, Ga.

Saturday, November 23 Greensboro Coliseum || Greensboro, N.C.

*currently on sale

**on sale Friday, April 12

