Miranda Lambert Personally Removes Fan From Pistol Annies Concert

Pistol Annies were performing a concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 25 when one fan had to be personally removed by band member Miranda Lambert.

Lambert and her fellow Annies, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, were in the middle of performing the ballad “Cheyenne” from their upcoming album Interstate Gospel when Lambert stopped the song to address a fan who was standing at the front of the stage and swaying to the music.

Throughout the song, the fan can be seen backing away from an employee attempting to get her to sit down before she turns her focus back to the Annies, raising her arms and moving back and forth.

The Ryman is a historic venue with a slightly different vibe than many concert spaces — attendees often stay seated and mosh pits definitely aren’t a thing. Despite the tone of the space, the fan was bent on making the most of her night, despite multiple attempts from security to get her to go back to her seat.

In fact, the fan’s behavior was so noticeable that Lambert took a break from singing to address her.

“Alright, I’m not gonna have you stealing our show tonight. You’re gonna have to go sit down,” she said. “This is our night right here, sorry.”

Unfortunately, the singer’s words didn’t seem to have any effect and neither did a second security guard, so Lambert took things into her own hands. She handed Presley her guitar and bent down to talk to the fan before taking her hand and leading her along to the side of the stage to cheers from the audience.

Back at her microphone, Presley greeted Lambert with a high five before giving her back her guitar, the group continuing with the song.

The show was the first of three the Annies have planned to celebrate the Nov. 2 release of Interstate Gospel — the second will take place on Nov. 2 in New York City while the third is set for Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.

During the Ryman concert, the trio performed six songs from Interstate Gospel as well as one cover, Elvis Presley’s “Love Me.” The rest of the set was rounded out by material from their first two studio albums, Hell on Heels and Annie Up.

Ahead of the album’s release, the Annies have shared several songs from the record, including “Got My Name Changed Back,” “Masterpiece,” “Sugar Daddy,” “Stop Drop and Roll One,” “Interstate Gospel” and “Best Years of My Life.”

