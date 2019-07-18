Miranda Lambert Shares Rare Video of Husband Brendan McLoughlin to Promote ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’

Miranda Lambert is using her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, to promote her new single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” The singer teased the song, hours before its July 18 release, with a short video of McLoughlin doing laundry, sans shirt, and her fans are loving it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jul 17, 2019 at 1:09pm PDT

“‘It All Comes Out In The Wash (board)’. Tomorrow 6am ET#putthatsuckeronspin,” Lambert wrote alongside the video, which shows McLoughlin saying, “Come on, really?” as his wife films him. “House husband shirtless promo vol 1. #NYPD #ihadto #hotcop #NEWSONG #yourewelcome.

Fans quickly reacted to Lambert’s rare showing of McLoughlin, chiming in their support.

“I’ve watched this more times than I’d like to admit,” producer and songwriter Shane McAnally wrote.

“Hahahahahahaha. Whatta guy,” Lambert’s Pistol Annies partner Ashley Monroe wrote.

“He cooks fried chicken, does laundry, he’s hot and he loves you, jackpot!!” said one fan.

“Thirst!” said another.

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” was written by Lambert, along with Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey, better known as the Love Junkies. The song was inspired by their own mothers, who reminded them temporary problems were never permanent – a theory that has stuck with Lambert to this day.

“When we were little, our moms would say ‘let’s not worry about a stain.’ Everyone goes through times in life that are difficult and has moments that they wish would pass,” said Lambert of the song. “This song is a mix of scenarios that we have all either been a part of or have seen, and is a fun reminder that hard times do eventually pass.”

Lambert not only released “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” but another surprise new single as well. After teasing she had “something else up her sleeve” earlier in the week, the Texas native also released an uptempo, fiery tune, called “Locomotive.”

Both “It All Comes Out in the Wash” and “Locomotive” are from an upcoming, still-untitled new album from Lambert. With the diversity in the two singles, Lambert already seems to be proving what she said about the new set of tunes, produced by Jay Joyce.

“I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert,” the singer told Rolling Stone, adding that her new record had a “rock vibe” to it.

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” and “Locomotive” are both available to purchase or stream on her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin/ACMA2019