Miranda Lambert Forced to Cancel 2 Straight Concerts Due to Illness: 'It's the Worst Feeling in the World'

Miranda Lambert had to announce some unfortunate news to her fans on Feb. 1. On Instagram, the country singer announced that she would have to cancel two of her upcoming tour stops, in Salt Lake City, Utah and Denver, Colorado, for her Wildcard tour. And she offered up two lengthy messages to her fans about said cancellations.

"Dear Salt Lake City, I am so sorry to announce that I am having to reschedule the show tonight. I've been doing everything in my power to be 100% but my voice is just not there. Not even close," she began on Friday, Jan. 31, before detailing what she'll do to make up for the cancellation. "I am so sorry to let everyone down. Since I'm not well, we thought it would be better to come back and give y'all the best show we can." She then wrote that fans will be able to catch a make-up performance on Feb. 25, 2020.

"I am medicating and resting and I'm praying I will be better to play Denver tomorrow," she continued. "Thanks for understanding and please know that my heart is broken over this. On behalf of the whole Wildcard tour we apologize and will see you all next month. Love ML."

One day after she made that initial announcement. Lambert took to Instagram again to reveal that she would not be able to perform during her stop in Denver.

"Dear Denver, I spent the last 24 hours on the bus trying to get as well as I could. No talking. All the tea in the world. Sleep. Meds. I'm feeling a lot better but unfortunately my voice is just not back yet and there is nothing else I can do but wait," Lambert wrote. "It's the worst feeling in the world to not be able to show up and put on a show for y'all. Especially since our bands and crews traveled so many miles to get here and make it happen."

Lambert noted that there will be a make-up performance held on March 2, 2020 for Denver fans.

"I can't apologize enough for the inconvenience," she continued. "I love playing Denver and promise to bring the best show we can when we come back. Thank you all for understanding. Love M."

Barring any illness, the "Tin Man" singer is expected to continue her Wildcard tour on Feb. 6 in Kansas City, Missouri.